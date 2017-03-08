Colorado Springs area dodges large fi...

Colorado Springs area dodges large fires despite 5 consecutive red-flag days

Firefighters knock down a fire near Manitou Blvd. and 17th Street on the westside of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. No structures were damaged, although the blaze got within 50 yards of one home.

