Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new judge to preside in Robert Dear case
El Paso County's top judge will retire this summer, spurring a search for someone new to preside over the case of admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Gilbert Martinez, a nearly three-decade veteran of the local bench, submitted his retirement notice in late February, he confirmed Wednesday. His retirement becomes effective July 31. Martinez has presided over the Planned Parenthood case since shortly after Dear's Nov. 27, 2015 surrender, when the Hartsel anti-abortion zealot proudly claimed credit for killing three people and wounding nine during a five-hour rampage at the city's only Planned Parenthood clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse...
|4 min
|Mimi Crist
|4
|Pueblo Judicial Corruption
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|3
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|8
|Judge David Crockenberg' -a judge AGAINST the p...
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Corrupt Pueblo Judiciary and Officials
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|17
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Mar 2
|Anna
|15
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC