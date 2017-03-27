Blue Bell ice cream returns to Colora...

Blue Bell ice cream returns to Colorado Springs

Blue Bell ice cream, gone from Springs-area retailers for nearly two years because of a listeria outbreak, will be back on store shelves starting March 27. It hasn't been announced which Colorado Springs stores will stock Blue Bell, but "we anticipate that we'll return to most of the major retailers and accounts," said Blue Bell spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf. Before it was pulled, Blue Bell could be found at Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers and other area retailers.

