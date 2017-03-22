Blue Bell ice cream returning to Colorado Springs next week
Blue Bell ice cream, gone from Springs-area retailers for nearly two years because of a listeria outbreak, will be back on store shelves March 27. It hasn't been announced which Colorado Springs stores will stock Blue Bell, but "we anticipate that we'll return to most of the major retailers and accounts," said Blue Bell spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf. Before it was pulled, Blue Bell could be found at Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers and other area retailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|Hwiill
|31
|Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi...
|Tue
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|14
|NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse...
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|6
|Pueblo Judicial Corruption
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC