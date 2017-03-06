Attacks in Pueblo jail blamed on over...

Attacks in Pueblo jail blamed on overcrowding

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Gazette

Three Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies were injured by inmates during two "unprovoked attacks" Friday morning in the Pueblo County jail, and officials said overcrowding likely spurred the incidents. About 3:30 a.m., an inmate, 44-year-old Mario Vigil, asked to speak with a deputy in private, according to the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Mar 2 Anna 15
Colorado 10th Judicial District Mar 1 Mimi Crist 2
Five Star Disposal, Pueblo CO- horrible trash ... Feb 27 ann baker 2
Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands Feb 27 ann baker 1
Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women Feb 23 Mimi Crist 3
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Feb 19 Mimi Crist 13
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Pueblo County was issued at March 06 at 7:04PM MST

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC