A flooded El Paso County culvert, a damaged boiler, a home without heat
Karen Bueche has been asking the county to replace the small culvert that runs under Burgess Rd. next to her home in Black Forest. The culvert often gets clogged with debris and last August, it caused flooding in her basement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pueblo Judicial Corruption
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|3
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|8
|Judge David Crockenberg' -a judge AGAINST the p...
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Corrupt Pueblo Judiciary and Officials
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Mar 7
|Mimi Crist
|17
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Mar 2
|Anna
|15
|Colorado 10th Judicial District
|Mar 1
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC