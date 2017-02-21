WTF: Attack squirrel protects home; rocks for a valentine

A pet squirrel named Joey prevented a burglary attempt in Idaho last week by scratching the teen suspect when he tried to break into a gun safe, police said. The unidentified teenager told officers that the squirrel's attack "scared him, obviously, because he wasn't expecting to have, you know, a squirrel come flying out of nowhere at him," said Officer Ashley Turner of the police department in Meridian, a Boise suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.