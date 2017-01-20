Woman wanted for throwing rocks at jail to attract Valentine
Police say a Colorado woman threw rocks at a local jail in an attempt to get the attention of her love interest on Valentine's Day. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Pueblo County deputies say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at the county detention center just before midnight and found that a window on the second floor had been broken.
