Woman wanted for throwing rocks at jail to attract Valentine

Police say a Colorado woman threw rocks at a local jail in an attempt to get the attention of her love interest on Valentine's Day. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Pueblo County deputies say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at the county detention center just before midnight and found that a window on the second floor had been broken.

