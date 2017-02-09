What's Happening? Chamber will host town hall meeting with DOC and more
The Canon City Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a town hall meeting with the Colorado Department of Corrections and Colorado Correctional Industries at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the DOC training facility at the Abbey, 2951 E. U.S. 50. Dennis Dunsmoor, Director of Colorado Correctional Industries, will talk about what CCI does and he will answer pre-submitted questions. He will answer more questions as time allows.
