Three Outstanding Opportunities in the Natural Resources Sector

February 28, 2017 Aside from the exuberance surrounding the tops of bull markets, the general investment public is uninterested and underinvested in natural resource equities, says Matt Geiger, founder of MJG Capital Limited Partners. Geiger views the general apathy toward natural resources as an opportunity, and profiles three companies that he believes are in position to break away from the herd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.