This County Had Colorado's Highest Ra...

This County Had Colorado's Highest Rate of Fatal Heroin Overdoses in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

According to the Pueblo Chieftain , Pueblo County had 12 heroin overdoses in 2015 and 2016 each, marking the highest rate in the state. The county had an additional 26 drug-related deaths in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women 7 hr Mimi Crist 3
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Feb 19 Mimi Crist 13
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan '17 Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan '17 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec '16 Dreamer 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC