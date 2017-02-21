This County Had Colorado's Highest Rate of Fatal Heroin Overdoses in 2016
According to the Pueblo Chieftain , Pueblo County had 12 heroin overdoses in 2015 and 2016 each, marking the highest rate in the state. The county had an additional 26 drug-related deaths in 2016.
