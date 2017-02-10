Snow possible overnight Saturday on h...

Snow possible overnight Saturday on heels of Friday's record high in Colorado Springs

Read more: The Gazette

Colorado Springs is leaving Friday's record-breaking heat behind and ushering in cooler weather with chances of rain and snow. The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 64 degrees on Saturday, which is expected to begin with mostly sunny skies and end with rain and snow.

