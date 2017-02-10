Snow possible overnight Saturday on heels of Friday's record high in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is leaving Friday's record-breaking heat behind and ushering in cooler weather with chances of rain and snow. The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 64 degrees on Saturday, which is expected to begin with mostly sunny skies and end with rain and snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC