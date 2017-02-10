Shed fire causes explosion, displaces property owners in southern Colorado
A shed caught fire and caused an explosion from the materials inside Thursday night. Photo by Ian McBride via KKTV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC