Rider in Residence: Trail network in Pueblo expected to see changes
Riding season is in full swing at Pueblo Reservoir, but the question remains: Will your favorite trail be there this time next year? Which trails will be targeted for closure or rerouting and which will be permitted to remain are at the heart of a slow-moving process to formalize one of the better-used spots for winter mountain biking on the Front Range. Monique Mullis, the top administrator at Lake Pueblo State Park, previously estimated that a plan would come together in 2017 but now says 2018 is more likely.
