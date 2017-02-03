Red flag warning issued on the Colora...

Red flag warning issued on the Colorado plains, winter storm warning for the mountains

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs could see a high near 61 degrees on Monday with mostly sunny skies. However, the northwest winds are expected to reach between 10 to 15 mph with gusting at 35 mph.

Pueblo, CO

