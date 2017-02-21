Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancie...

Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the maternal line

Discovering who was a leader, or even if leaders existed, from the ruins of archaeological sites is difficult, but now a team of archaeologists and biological anthropologists, using a powerful combination of radiocarbon dating and ancient DNA, have shown that a matrilineal dynasty likely ruled Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico for more than 300 years. "We are not saying that this was a state-level society," said Douglas J. Kennett, head and professor of anthropology, Penn State.

