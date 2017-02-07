Pueblo police shoot, kill man who was...

Pueblo police shoot, kill man who was allegedly threatening officers with car

Sunday Feb 5

The incident began as an investigation into a vehicle seen near the state fairgrounds late Saturday night. The Pueblo Police Department says officers were called to the area of Small Avenue and Acero Avenue on reports of a suspicious vehicle, which ended being stolen.

Pueblo, CO

