Pueblo police: Man arrested for three Colorado Springs homicides also held up convenience store
A man accused of killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth in Colorado Springs last year is also wanted in Pueblo related to a robbery. About seven hours after allegedly shooting to death Jacqueline Cline, 33, and Victoria Loftis, 23, Richard Allon Spanks held a Pueblo convenience store customer at gunpoint until the clerk gave him money.
