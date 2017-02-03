Pueblo police: Man arrested for three...

Pueblo police: Man arrested for three Colorado Springs homicides also held up convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Gazette

A man accused of killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth in Colorado Springs last year is also wanted in Pueblo related to a robbery. About seven hours after allegedly shooting to death Jacqueline Cline, 33, and Victoria Loftis, 23, Richard Allon Spanks held a Pueblo convenience store customer at gunpoint until the clerk gave him money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan 21 Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan '17 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec '16 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec '16 Mimi Crist 5
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec '16 Thunderwolf 109
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC