Pueblo police find drugs, guns during traffic stop
Officers who stopped a suspicious vehicle at East Orman Avenue and Lake Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday uncovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine and three handguns, two of which were stolen, according to Pueblo police. The vehicle's occupants, Julian Trujillo, 33, and William Whitebear, 31, were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, special offender, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, restraining order violation and two counts of theft, police said.
