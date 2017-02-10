Pueblo County intervenes in lawsuit a...

Pueblo County intervenes in lawsuit against Colorado Springs

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the lawsuit says pollutants discharged into Fountain Creek cause problems in Pueblo and other Arkansas River tributaries to the east. Pueblo County commissioners on Wednesday asked staff to file a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, which was filed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in November.

