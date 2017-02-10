Pueblo County intervenes in lawsuit against Colorado Springs
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the lawsuit says pollutants discharged into Fountain Creek cause problems in Pueblo and other Arkansas River tributaries to the east. Pueblo County commissioners on Wednesday asked staff to file a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, which was filed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC