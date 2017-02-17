Pueblo County announces first full year of new cannabis-funded scholarships
Just in from the Steel City in southern Colorado: Pueblo County commissioners announced today that "the world's first cannabis-funded scholarship has begun accepting applications for its first full year of funding." As ColoradoPolitics.com's Peter Marcus reported in December, ever since voters statewide approved the legal, if limited, cultivation and sales of recreational marijuana in 2012, various jurisdictions have begun spending their own local marijuana taxes in ways they feel serve their communities.
