Pueblo County Allowed to Join Case Ag...

Pueblo County Allowed to Join Case Against Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that on Thursday both the county and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District were granted motions allowing them to join the lawsuit, which says pollutants discharged into Fountain Creek cause problems in Pueblo and other Arkansas River tributaries to the east. Pueblo County commissioners say they value the relationship the county has developed with Colorado Springs over water agreements and that they hope joining the lawsuit does not jeopardize it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan 21 Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan '17 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec '16 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec '16 Mimi Crist 5
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec '16 Thunderwolf 109
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC