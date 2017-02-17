Pueblo County Allowed to Join Case Against Colorado Springs

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that on Thursday both the county and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District were granted motions allowing them to join the lawsuit, which says pollutants discharged into Fountain Creek cause problems in Pueblo and other Arkansas River tributaries to the east. Pueblo County commissioners say they value the relationship the county has developed with Colorado Springs over water agreements and that they hope joining the lawsuit does not jeopardize it.

