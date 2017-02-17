Pueblo commits to 100 percent renewab...

Pueblo commits to 100 percent renewable energy

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Denver Post

Pueblo City Council set a goal this week to become fully powered by renewable energy by 2035, joining two other Colorado cities with similar commitments. Supporters of the move, announced Monday, say it will have positive environmental and economical impacts on a city that is already increasing its sources of renewable energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Pueblo, CO

