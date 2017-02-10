Private company dreams big with Cheyenne-to-Pueblo supersonic transit tube
Colorado Springs residents might be able to make the 70-mile trip to Denver in less than 10 minutes in the next decade if a Los Angeles-based company selects a Colorado proposal later this year as one of three locations where it will build a supersonic-speed transportation system. Privately held Hyperloop One selected the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop, a proposal sponsored by the Colorado Department of Transportation and global engineering giant Aecom, as one of 35 semifinalist projects worldwide from 2,600 proposals to build a transportation system that will use levitation technology to push passenger pods and cargo through low-pressure tubes.
