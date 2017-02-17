Not Even He Can Mess This Up
Donald Trump just had the worst week of the most disastrous start to a presidency since William Henry Harrison came down with a fever and expired 30 days, 12 hours, and 30 minutes after taking the oath of office. After a week of revelations, resignations, and investigations, President Trump must be desperate for something positive.
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Mimi Crist
|13
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
