In southwestern Colorado, robots care...

In southwestern Colorado, robots carefully disarm WWII-era chemical weapons

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Ars Technica

PUEBLO, Colorado-On the dry, windswept plains of southwestern Colorado, a military checkpoint protects a vast field of igloos built with corrugated steel, covered with a thick layer of Earth, and fitted with thick, blast-resistant doors. The walls of the igloos keep the interior a consistent 51 degrees Fahrenheit whether it's in the heat of summer or the depths of winter, and the high-altitude air has little enough water in it that corrosion-causing moisture is an afterthought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Five Star Disposal, Pueblo CO- horrible trash ... Mon ann baker 2
Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands Mon ann baker 2
Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women Feb 23 Mimi Crist 3
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Feb 19 Mimi Crist 13
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan '17 Chell_g 14
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC