High winds cause overnight crashes, closures on I-25
Gusty winds were expected to increase fire danger in El Paso County Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the area, but they also caused problems for motorists overnight. Two semi-trailers caught in the wind late Tuesday and early Wednesday tipped and caused parts of Interstate 25 to shut down.
