Express Scripts cuts 300 jobs, closes Colorado call center
Express Scripts is closing a call center in Pueblo, Colorado, eliminating more than 300 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women
|22 hr
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Feb 19
|Mimi Crist
|13
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC