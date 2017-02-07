Coroner identifies 33-year-old man fatally shot by Pueblo police
Andrew Byrd died after a confrontation with authorities near the intersection of Small and Acero avenues. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said an autopsy has yet to be completed.
