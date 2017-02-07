Coroner identifies 33-year-old man fa...

Coroner identifies 33-year-old man fatally shot by Pueblo police

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Andrew Byrd died after a confrontation with authorities near the intersection of Small and Acero avenues. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said an autopsy has yet to be completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) 18 hr yeah 5
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan 21 Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan '17 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec '16 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec '16 Mimi Crist 5
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec '16 Thunderwolf 109
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC