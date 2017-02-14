Ancient Pueblo Used Golden Ratio to Build the Sun Temple
The Great Pyramids in Giza, the Parthenon in Athens and Chichen Itza in Mexico have something in common. Besides attracting hordes of tourists, all of these architectural wonders appear to use the golden ratio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC