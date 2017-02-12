Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty
Using a combination of radiocarbon dating and ancient DNA, researchers have found that a matrilineal dynasty likely ruled Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico for more than 300 years A unique Pueblo culture was thriving in the high-desert landscape of Chaco Canyon thousands of years ago. The native American society possessed a complex network of homes carved into the sides of the cliff which was connecting hundreds of communities to each other.
