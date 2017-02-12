Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

Using a combination of radiocarbon dating and ancient DNA, researchers have found that a matrilineal dynasty likely ruled Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico for more than 300 years A unique Pueblo culture was thriving in the high-desert landscape of Chaco Canyon thousands of years ago. The native American society possessed a complex network of homes carved into the sides of the cliff which was connecting hundreds of communities to each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.