After a morning of snowfall, expect a clear evening commute
After a morning of bursts of intense snowfall followed by increasing temperatures, the evening commute will likely be unaffected by Thursday's bizarre weather. Colorado Springs had seen the last of the intermittent showers by about noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands
|Fri
|MAGA2016
|1
|Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women
|Thu
|Mimi Crist
|3
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Feb 19
|Mimi Crist
|13
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC