After a morning of snowfall, expect a...

After a morning of snowfall, expect a clear evening commute

Thursday Read more: The Gazette

After a morning of bursts of intense snowfall followed by increasing temperatures, the evening commute will likely be unaffected by Thursday's bizarre weather. Colorado Springs had seen the last of the intermittent showers by about noon.

