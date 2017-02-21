3 Oklahoma City men arrested for slaying in Colorado
Police say three Oklahoma City men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Pueblo, Colorado, in December have been arrested in Oklahoma City. Police say 44-year-old Raymond Davenport, 45-year-old Marvin Hopgood and 27-year-old Lionel Mosley were arrested separately on Thursday.
