WNMU photographer to feature work in Colorado exhibit
The changing cultures and myths of the American Southwest is the theme for a new juried art exhibit that will feature photography by Jay Hemphill, Western New Mexico University photographer. The exhibit, Representing the West: A New Frontier, will open January 28 at the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo, Colorado.
