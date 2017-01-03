Western snowstorm draws skiers, but leaves deadly conditions
Zach Starcer tosses a shovel full of snow to his six-year-old boarder collie, Callie, while clearing the driveway in Pueblo, Colo., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Pueblo, Colo. Skiers throughout the West gleefully flocked to resorts Thursday to take advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC