Storm to test crews' motto - 'The first flake hits the ground, the second flake hits the snowplow'
A snow plow passes an abandoned car on I-25 near the Greenland exit north of Colorado Springs Monday, February 1, 2016. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Commanding fleets of plow trucks and blowers, local and state snow-clearing crews were poised for action Wednesday night as a winter storm loomed in the forecast.
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
