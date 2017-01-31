Southwest Chief Commission seeks further authorization, expanded...
The bill, which is set to be introduced in the coming days in the state's Republican-controlled senate, is the lifeblood for efforts to spread train service from Fort Collins to Trinidad Jene Labus listens to her husband, Bill, tell a story to new friends as the sun rises Thursday during their trip from Sedalia, Mo., on the Southwest Chief traveling west through Kansas in November. The commission charged with rescuing Amtrak's troubled Southwest Chief route through southeast Colorado wants lawmakers to extend its life and expand its mission to explore passenger rail service along the Front Range.
