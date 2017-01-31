Southwest Chief Commission seeks furt...

Southwest Chief Commission seeks further authorization, expanded...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Denver Post

The bill, which is set to be introduced in the coming days in the state's Republican-controlled senate, is the lifeblood for efforts to spread train service from Fort Collins to Trinidad Jene Labus listens to her husband, Bill, tell a story to new friends as the sun rises Thursday during their trip from Sedalia, Mo., on the Southwest Chief traveling west through Kansas in November. The commission charged with rescuing Amtrak's troubled Southwest Chief route through southeast Colorado wants lawmakers to extend its life and expand its mission to explore passenger rail service along the Front Range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Jan 21 Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan '17 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec '16 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec '16 Mimi Crist 5
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec '16 Thunderwolf 109
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC