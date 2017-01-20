Raptor center gives southern Colorado raptors a second chance at survival

Director Diana Miller displays a peregrine falcon while volunteer Kelley Stevenson puts a barred owl back into an enclosure at the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo on Thursday, December 8, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette A great horned owl, injured when it flew into a car, will move to a larger outdoor cage for the next stage of its rehabilitation.

