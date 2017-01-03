Pueblo County's marijuana sales tax i...

Pueblo County's marijuana sales tax in jeopardy

16 hrs ago

This past election, Pueblo voters once again gave their seal of approval to the county's retail marijuana system and, implicitly, the earmarked tax revenue it generates. The pro-pot campaign drove the message, highlighting all the needed projects that would get support from the county's marijuana cash fund should retail sales be allowed to continue.

