Pueblo County to continue collecting tax while City prepares for retail pot
Since legalization went into effect, Pueblo County was a "go" for retail pot shops while the city of Pueblo was a "no." That's about to flip as the city gears up to accept license applications for the first time while the county holds off on adding more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Jose Otero
|12
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec '16
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC