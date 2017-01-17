Pueblo County to continue collecting ...

Pueblo County to continue collecting tax while City prepares for retail pot

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Since legalization went into effect, Pueblo County was a "go" for retail pot shops while the city of Pueblo was a "no." That's about to flip as the city gears up to accept license applications for the first time while the county holds off on adding more.

