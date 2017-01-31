Owner of horses seized in Penrose den...

Owner of horses seized in Penrose denies animal cruelty claims

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Gazette

Penny Gingerich, who, along with her husband Manny, has been accused of being cruel and abusive to 63 horses, has come forward to dispute the accusations. The couple, who have lived in the 1000 block of L Street for the past 10 years, had all their personal and business horses seized by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and other authorities Friday morning.

