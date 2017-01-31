Owner of horses seized in Penrose denies animal cruelty claims
Penny Gingerich, who, along with her husband Manny, has been accused of being cruel and abusive to 63 horses, has come forward to dispute the accusations. The couple, who have lived in the 1000 block of L Street for the past 10 years, had all their personal and business horses seized by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and other authorities Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
|Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations
|Nov '16
|Martha Johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC