Marijuana dispensary guard stabbed af...

Marijuana dispensary guard stabbed after trying to stop man allegedly throwing rocks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Gazette

A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly stabbed a security guard at a marijuana dispensary who caught him hurling rocks at passing vehicles near Interstate 25 north of Pueblo. Chase Prochaska, 28, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan 2 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec 29 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec 20 Mimi Crist 5
Cash Dec 13 Qam 1
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec 11 Thunderwolf 109
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Nov '16 Kat Sullivan 11
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pueblo County was issued at January 06 at 3:31AM MST

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,785

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC