Learn How Ancestral Puebloans Endured Winter At Mesa Verde

How did Ancestral Puebloan peoples survive winter at Mesa Verde? Sign up for this special program and learn how/NPS A special program at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado later this month will examine how Ancestral Puebloans endured winter on the plateau. The program, set for 11 a.m. January 21, will revolve around a ranger-led hike in the park.

