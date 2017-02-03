Fremont County Board of Commissioners...

Fremont County Board of Commissioners consider fire restoration, water quality projects

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Rick Miklich, Fremont County Public Health director, left, and registrars Christina Taylor, Paula Spurlin and Matthew Kay are recognized Tuesday by the Fremont County Board of Commissioners for earning the 2016 Vital Statistics Five Star Performance Award. 'We do get people who come to our office that live in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Salida and Westcliffe because they appreciate the service they get here - it's prompt and it's accurate,' Miklich said.

