Fremont County Board of Commissioners consider fire restoration, water quality projects
Rick Miklich, Fremont County Public Health director, left, and registrars Christina Taylor, Paula Spurlin and Matthew Kay are recognized Tuesday by the Fremont County Board of Commissioners for earning the 2016 Vital Statistics Five Star Performance Award. 'We do get people who come to our office that live in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Salida and Westcliffe because they appreciate the service they get here - it's prompt and it's accurate,' Miklich said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Bev anne
|16
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Jan 21
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec '16
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC