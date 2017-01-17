Expect 'dry and cool' weekend in Colorado Springs
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 43 degrees Saturday, 47 degrees Sunday and 49 degrees Monday. On Tuesday, the predicted high drops to 37 degrees.
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jose Otero
|12
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec '16
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
