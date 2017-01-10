Daily NewsCPR coming to Colorado Springs

Centennial-based Colorado Public Radio announced yesterday that it's expanding into the Colorado Springs market. The long-established regional public radio powerhouse has acquired a new AM/FM signal is Colorado Springs - 1490 AM and 102.1 FM - which joins two new FM translators that were recently added in Boulder and Pueblo.

