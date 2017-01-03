CT: Wilton PE Firm Sells Colorado Concrete Tie Maker
Altus Capital Partners sold its Denver-based portfolio company Rocla Concrete Tie to Vossloh Group, a German-based maker of rail infrastructure that had previously disclosed an expected purchase price of $117 million. Wilton-based Altus said it realized a return of 4.5 times its equity investment in May 2013, with the company having made two subsequent acquisitions to add to Rocla's operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC