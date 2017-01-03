CT: Wilton PE Firm Sells Colorado Con...

CT: Wilton PE Firm Sells Colorado Concrete Tie Maker

Altus Capital Partners sold its Denver-based portfolio company Rocla Concrete Tie to Vossloh Group, a German-based maker of rail infrastructure that had previously disclosed an expected purchase price of $117 million. Wilton-based Altus said it realized a return of 4.5 times its equity investment in May 2013, with the company having made two subsequent acquisitions to add to Rocla's operations.

