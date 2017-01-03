CT: Wilton PE Firm Sells Colorado Concrete Tie Maker

Altus Capital Partners sold its Denver-based portfolio company Rocla Concrete Tie to Vossloh Group, a German-based maker of rail infrastructure that had previously disclosed an expected purchase price of $117 million. Wilton-based Altus said it realized a return of 4.5 times its equity investment in May 2013, with the company having made two subsequent acquisitions to add to Rocla's operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.