2016 was third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs;...
Last year was the third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs, behind 2012 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. With winds gusting at speeds of up to 100 mph in parts of El Paso County early last week, it may have felt easy to get swept up in the conclusion that climate change was partially responsible.
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|19 hr
|Chell_g
|14
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jan 2
|Barbie
|5
|Tar or white
|Dec 29
|Dreamer
|2
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec '16
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
