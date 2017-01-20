2016 was third-warmest year on record...

2016 was third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs;...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Gazette

Last year was the third-warmest year on record in Colorado Springs, behind 2012 and 1934, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. With winds gusting at speeds of up to 100 mph in parts of El Paso County early last week, it may have felt easy to get swept up in the conclusion that climate change was partially responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) 19 hr Chell_g 14
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Jan 2 Barbie 5
Tar or white Dec 29 Dreamer 2
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec '16 Mimi Crist 5
Cash Dec '16 Qam 1
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec '16 Thunderwolf 109
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC