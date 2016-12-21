Wrong-way I-25 driver causes chain-re...

Wrong-way I-25 driver causes chain-reaction crashes involving eight vehicles

Drunken driving is suspected in the wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo Monday night that left several injured. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Manassa, was airlifted to Penrose Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

