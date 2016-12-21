West Slope prevails in major water case
Western Slope interests led by the Grand Valley Water Users' Association have prevailed in the Colorado Supreme Court in a major water case involving transmountain diversions to the Front Range. In a ruling handed down today, the high court ruled that a water court in Pueblo erred in concluding that storage of water rights on the Eastern Slope was lawful prior to the water's use for its decreed purpose.
